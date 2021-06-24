Tigo unveils rapid shutdown device for high-power solar modules

US-based DC power optimizer technology provider Tigo Energy has unveiled a rapid shutdown device (RSD) with fire safety support for high-power modules.
The new product, which uses the same frame mounting features of other products from the company, is claimed to require only 10 seconds for installation thanks to a plug-and-play support for all solar modules with a power output of up to 700 W and featuring standard MC4 connectors with an IP68 enclosure rating.
Called Tigo TS4-A-F RSD, the device can operate with a maximum current of 15 A and a maximum voltage of 90 V. It measures 138.4 x 139.7 x 22.9mm and weighs 490g.
“As solar module power ratings continue to rise, the Tigo TS4-A-F RSD is the foundation for solar installations in all segments: residential, C&I (commercial and industrial) and utility scale,” the manufacturer said in a statement. “Through the Tigo Enhanced program, Tigo customers and installers have the freedom to choose the right equipment for their solar projects through a simple plug-and-play model in combination with major inverter suppliers Chint Power Systems (CPS), Solectria, Sungrow, Canadian Solar, and Growatt.”
The company will begin selling the device starting from mid-June.
In March, it had launched a new optimizer for high-power modules. The device, which is an upgraded version of its TS4-A-O optimizer, has a maximum wattage of 700 W, a maximum current of 15 A, and a maximum voltage of 80 V. It includes MC4 connectors, IP68 enclosure rating, and is claimed to be compatible with older modules.
