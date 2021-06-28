Poland allocates 2.2 GW of solar in renewables auctions

The Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) has announced the final results of its solar and wind auction for projects above 1 MW and another procurement exercise for renewables up to 1 MW in size. The tenders were held on June 8 and June 11, respectively.

In the first of the two auctions, solar accounted for around 1.2 GW of the assigned capacity. Around 24.7 TWh of power was contracted in total, which is only 68% of the 38.7 TWh that the ERO had expected to assign. Around 300 MW of capacity was set aside for wind power projects.

In the second procurement exercise, all of the contracted capacity – around 1 GW – went to PV projects. The ERO revealed that all 1,264 submitted offers were for solar installations, and that 11.9 TWh was contracted across 1,016 projects, although it had planned to assign 14.7 TWh.

“Photovoltaics are replacing onshore wind farm projects,” the regulator said. “This situation is obviously caused by legal barriers to the development of wind energy.”

It referred to provisions introduced in 2016 that stipulated that wind turbines must be located at distances from communities equal to at least 10 times their height.

The authorities did not provide details about final auction prices.