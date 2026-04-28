Solar and storage expected to drive 86 GW capacity surge in the U.S. this year

From pv magazine USA

The U.S. electric grid is on track for a record-breaking year, with developers planning to add 86 GW of new utility-scale capacity in 2026, according to the latest data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Clean energy technologies are expected to dominate the expansion, with solar and battery storage accounting for the vast majority of planned additions.

According to the April 2026 Electric Power Monthly report, the energy transition is accelerating as fossil fuel capacity continues to decline on a net basis. Renewable generation increased by 10.8% in the first two months of the year, reaching 26% of total U.S. electricity generation.

Utility-scale solar remains the largest source of new capacity, with 43.4 GW planned for 2026—a 60% increase compared with 2025 installations. Texas continues to lead as the nation’s solar hub, accounting for 40% of all new utility-scale projects. Notable additions include the 837 MW Tehuacana Creek 1 project in Texas, expected to be the largest solar PV facility coming online this year.

Small-scale solar also continues to grow steadily. As of February 2026, the U.S. had surpassed 60 GW of total small-scale capacity, with more than 6 GW added in the past 12 months.

Battery energy storage deployment is keeping pace with solar expansion to support grid reliability and manage intermittency. Developers plan to add a record 24 GW of utility-scale storage in 2026, up significantly from 15 GW added last year.

By the end of the first quarter of 2027, the EIA projects that total U.S. battery storage capacity will rise from 44.6 GW to more than 67 GW. This growth is highly concentrated in a few states, led by Texas with 12.9 GW (53% of new capacity), followed by California with 3.4 GW (14%) and Arizona with 3.2 GW (13%).

Major storage projects scheduled for 2026 include the 621 MW Lunis Creek BESS in Jackson, Texas, and the 500 MW Bellefield 2 Solar & Energy Storage Farm in Kern County, California.

After several years of slower growth, wind capacity additions are expected to more than double in 2026, with 11.8 GW planned. This includes two major offshore projects: the 800 MW Vineyard Wind 1 and the 715 MW Revolution Wind. In the West, hydropower generation is forecast to increase by 6% this year, supported by strong reservoir levels in California and the Northwest following favorable winter precipitation.

As renewables continue to scale, the EIA expects the combined share of solar and wind generation to surpass 20% of the U.S. electricity mix by early 2027, while natural gas’ share of capacity is projected to fall below 39%.