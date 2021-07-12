Sliding seam clamps for framed solar modules

The device can be applied to solar modules with any length and width, according to the manufacturer.

Austrian mounting system provider Aerocompact has unveiled three sliding seam clamps that are claimed to be applicable to framed solar modules of any length and width.

The manufacturer said the clamps have obtained the Conformité Européenne (CE) certification, which is a regulatory standard that verifies certain products are safe for sale and use in the European Economic Area (EEA), and can be used without the need to penetrate the roof on almost all types of seam sheet roofs.

“The TMRD08, TMK1508 and TMK2008 models can be installed on artisanal seam sheet roofs or industrial system seam sheet roofs made of coated steel, aluminum and other materials,” the Austrian company said. “They are also suitable for copper roofs, with the optional stainless steel saddle, because the attachment prevents the aluminum clamps from reacting with the copper and corroding.”

The manufacturer explained the height of the clamps can be adjusted between 30 and 46mm and that the clamp can be clicked into the connection profile of the standing seam clamp or into a rail system when mounted in portrait mode. “Thanks to the new sliding seam clamps, we are completing our product family,” said Aerocompact CTO, Christian Ganahl. “The current standing seam clamp range includes double seam clamps, angle and snap seam clamps, and round seam clamps.”

The new products come with a 25-year warranty and are claimed to withstand wind loads of around 220km per hour and snow loads of over 3 kilonewton/m2.