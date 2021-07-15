A tribute to our colleague Joël

Dear readers,
It is with great sadness that we have learned of the sudden death of our colleague Joël Spaes, on Sunday.
An accomplished professional in the energy industry, he joined pv magazine France in 2019 to report on news and other developments in the solar photovoltaic sector.
His kindness, his great intelligence, his keen analytical skills, and his passion for journalism will be sorely missed.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
The pv magazine editorial team
