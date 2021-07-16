New residential lithium-ion battery from Germany

From pv magazine Germany
German storage system manufacturer Hager has unveiled two lithium-ion batteries with capacities of 5.8 and 11.6 kWh, respectively.
Although the company calls the devices “flow energy storage systems,” the two batteries have nothing to do with the flow battery technology. In its view, “flow” refers rather to the ability to record energy flows in one's own home and to steer them optimally in the energy management controller.
In addition, the storage does not come alone, but is already equipped with appropriate inverters for the photovoltaic system. The system also includes an electric vehicle charging station, which is optional. There is also a Smart Grid-Ready interface, which can also be used to integrate an intelligently controllable heat pump. Hager states that the system can be charged and discharged in advance, as it has access to various Internet services such as the weather report. The manufacturer describes it as intelligent charging planning.
The system's main aim is to increase self-consumption. To do this, the controller registers the residents' energy consumption habits and recognizes the electricity tariffs of the energy providers. This data flows into the consumption planning along with weather report information. Installation and operation are regulated by a company-owned app.
On the technical side, the battery can handle a maximum DC input power of 18 kW and 1000 V. The MPP trackers search for the best working point from a voltage of between 250 and 850 V. The strings find their way into the inverter via MC4 connectors. The system has an output of 20 amps per phase, with three phases.
The efficiency of the inverter and the battery are indicated at 95%. The efficiency of the overall system is 88%. The depth of discharge is estimated at 100% for both models. The weight of the unit is 196 kg for the 5.8 kWh product and 240 kg for the 11.6 kWh version.
The company states that the system is only sold through specialist companies that have been certified by Hager.
