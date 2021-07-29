Plans for HJT gigafactory in Russia

Sited in Kaliningrad, between Lithuania and Poland, the factory could address Europe's lack of solar cell producers, according to its owner.

The controlling shareholder of Russian PV manufacturer Hevel Solar says it has started construction on a gigafactory to manufacture solar ingots, wafers and heterojunction (HJT) cells in the Kaliningrad exclave of Russia, between Lithuania and Poland.

The Unigreen Energy unit of the Ream Management business which holds a controlling stake in Hevel today said it aimed to start production at the RUB24 billion ($326 million) site, in the Chernyakhovsk industrial zone, late next year.

Unigreen said the gigafactory will have an annual production capacity of 1.3 GW for silicon, n-type, monocrystalline ingots and wafers, and a 1 GW heterojunction solar cell capacity.

The fab is intended to “become the largest production facility in Europe” for HJT cells, according to a statement released by Unigreen today, which added the ‘EnCore' gigafactory would also “contribute to reviving the European solar industry and mitigating the risk of disruption in the international PV supply chain.”

Popular content

Ream Management is owned by Russian businessman Mikhail Sivoldayev.

This copy was updated on 29/07/21 to include the estimated cost of the factory, supplied by Unigreen.