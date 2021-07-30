Acme Solar raises $334 million via offshore green bonds

From pv magazine India.
Indian developer Acme Solar today announced it had successfully priced its inaugural green bond, raising $334 million at a coupon rate of 4.7% per annum with a five-year maturity.
The amount will be used to finance Acme’s twelve operating solar assets with a combined capacity of 450MW (or 605 MWp) in eight Indian states.
“Twelve projects of ACME Solar Holdings Private Limited (ACME) today agreed to a debt funding of approx. $334 million via US dollar-denominated green bonds that were successfully priced today,” Acme announced today.
The proceeds of the bonds will be used for the subscription to non-convertible debentures (NCDs) denominated in rupees to be issued by these entities.
The issue was oversubscribed by over three times. The geographical split of the investors included APAC 56%, EMEA 22%, and North America/LATM regions 22%. The bonds will list on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Ltd.
ACME Solar is now a 4.8 GWp solar-focused platform supported by partners such as Norway’s Scatec, IFU, Unops, and Brookfield. Its 4.8 GWp portfolio includes 2.2 GWp of operational capacity and another 2.6 GWp under construction.
