Hanwha Japan unit closes JPY 9 billion solar fund loan

Q.ENEST Holdings, the power company launched through a divestment by Hanwha Japan in 2023, has completed a JPY 9 billion syndicated loan arranged by SMBC to fund an 80 MW portfolio of distributed low-voltage PV assets across Japan.

The group said in a press release that the financing was structured through a special purpose company (SPC) and drew participation from multiple financial institutions alongside lead arranger SMBC. The loan will be drawn down in stages over approximately one year as assets are acquired, with an initial drawdown at contract signing covering existing plants in the portfolio.

Q.ENEST Denki, the group's retail electricity subsidiary, acts as the offtaker for power generated across the fund's assets, supplying green power to residential and corporate customers at fixed prices. The group said the model uses demand-supply balance management and financial derivatives to hedge market price exposure, enabling fixed-rate supply to end customers.

Hanwha Japan entered the Japanese solar market in 2011 and has shipped a cumulative 7.8 GW of solar modules to Japan as of March 2026, with panels installed on 210,000 homes. Q.ENEST Holdings operates across solar development, power retail, virtual power plant (VPP), and battery storage businesses.

The loan underscores a broader pickup in project debt activity across the solar sector: lenders committed more than $11 billion to the sector in the first quarter of 2026 alone, the highest level of debt financing in a decade, with acquisition-stage portfolios and scalable distributed PV models among the primary beneficiaries. The deal also continues Hanwha's steady expansion in Japan – building on its market entry in 2011 and recent growth across module shipments, retail power, and storage – and supports Q.ENEST's strategy to bundle generation, retail offtake, and hedging into investable assets.