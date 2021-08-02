Jakson unveils 21% efficient mono PERC solar modules

From pv magazine India
Jakson Group has launched the Helia series of high-output PV modules using half-cut mono PERC solar cells. The modules are India’s first to reach 21% efficiency, and allow outputs ranging from 450W to 600W.
The Helia series PV modules will be available in both mono-facial and bifacial categories. The bifacial category offers an additional power gain of up to 15% from the rear side of the modules due to the use of a transparent backsheet.
The modules are equipped with multi-busbar technology and high-density interconnections, offering significantly better output at higher temperatures and under low-light/shading conditions.
The PV modules are designed with excellent anti-potential induced degradation (PID) characteristics and can perform at their peak even in the most challenging of environments. These are covered by 25 years of performance warranty and 12 years of product workmanship warranty.
“The Helia range of PV modules are also cost-effective and will positively impact return on investment (ROI) of a solar plant by reducing the requirement of land/rooftop space. This subsequently translates into a significant reduction in levelized cost of energy (LCOE), balance-of-system (BoS) costs, civil work costs and operation and maintenance costs,” according to Jakson.
Nice to see such progress in India, commerical Solar Pannels made in India crossing 20% efficiency barrier.
