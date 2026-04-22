U.S. startups announce partnership to offer domestic perovskite-silicon tandem solar modules

From pv magazine USA

Solx, a solar module manufacturer based in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and Caelux, a manufacturer of perovskite-coated glass, have announced a five-year strategic partnership to produce perovskite-silicon tandem modules.

The partnership will see the Puerto Rico Solx facility delivering 3 GW of the company’s Aurora modules that use Caelux “Active Glass” in place of conventional top glass, adding an additional power generation layer on top of a solar panel made using silicon cells.

The resulting hybrid tandem module is said to exhibit power conversion efficiency of 28% — far better than average crystalline silicon solar modules, but falling short of the 31.1% efficiency record for a perovskite/silicon tandem module set by LONGi in 2025.

In an April 2025 interview with pv magazine USA, Caelux chief technology officer Ernest “Charlie” Hasselbrink discussed how the company’s four-terminal approach gave up a little extra efficiency in exchange for scalability and durability.

The companies say they expect to deliver the Aurora modules to the U.S. market at commercial volumes by 2027 and have already deployed a beta version of the product in a project with a U.S.-based developer.

“This is a defining moment for American energy manufacturing,” said Solx CEO James Holmes in a statement. “We’ve integrated Caelux’s leading glass technology into our domestic manufacturing platform, engineered for gigawatt-scale production. This is how the U.S. leads again – by building the energy future at scale.”

News of the partnership between Solx and Caelux follows closely on the heels of another perovskite announcement from Tandem PV, which recently opened a 40 MW commercial demonstration factory in Fremont, California.

Solx brings module manufacturing to Puerto Rico

With solar cells made by Suniva, which sources raw materials from Corning’s facility in Hemlock, Michigan and recently announced its intention to build a new 4.5 GW facility in South Carolina, the Solx Aurora modules represent a major step toward an all-domestic solar supply chain.

“This partnership demonstrates what’s possible when U.S. manufacturers and technology leaders align,” said Suniva CEO Matt Card. “We are strengthening domestic energy security, creating high-quality American jobs, and enabling the next generation of solar innovation.”

Solx first announced its intention to manufacture solar panels in Puerto Rico in 2024, and commenced construction inside a former Hewlett Packard plant in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico in April 2025.

At the time, the company estimated it would provide 200 jobs and produce 1 GW per year of 625-watt modules made using steel frames from Origami Solar. It is not known whether the agreement to source the steel frames carried over following Nextpower’s (then Nextracker) acquisition of Origami Solar in September 2025.

That same month, in a conversation with pv magazine USA, Holmes said he expected the Solx plant to be operating by the end of the year and estimated most of the facility’s production would supply mainland U.S. solar companies. At the time, Holmes said the company had a goal of reaching 10 GW of manufacturing capacity by 2030.

In April 2026, just over a year after construction on the Solx plant began, the company’s senior director of manufacturing operations Omar Ramirez Gonzalez announced the first completed module off the line in a post on LinkedIn.