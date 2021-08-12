Poland deployed 1.3 GW of solar in H1

Polish grid operator Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne (PSE) announced on its Twitter account that the country reached 5,232 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of June

In the first six months of the year, the newly installed PV capacity was around more than 1.3 GW. For comparison, in the same period of 2020 the new PV systems connected to the grid in the country had totaled around 900 MW.

30 czerwca 2021 r. moc zainstalowana #PV wyniosła 5232 MW (wg danych przekazanych do OSP). #OZE pic.twitter.com/eTUoamysxZ — PSE S.A. (@pse_pl) August 10, 2021

In the second quarter of the year, more than 763 MW of solar was deployed in the eastern European country.

Poland had reached 3.9 GW of cumulative solar capacity by the end of 2020, 1.3 GW at the end of 2019, and just 486 MW at the end of 2018. The exponential growth recorded last year was mainly due to the growing number of grid-connected solar parks.

The Eastern European country is expected to add around 2 GW per year over the next five years, according to Polish research institute Instytut Energetyki Odnawialnej. By the end of 2025, its cumulative installed PV capacity should reach 14.93 GW.

Poland is currently supporting solar through an auction scheme and incentives for rooftop PV.