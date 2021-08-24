Indian solar developer builds 3.5 GW green hydrogen project in Oman

From pv magazine India

Indian solar developer Acme Group has signed a land agreement to set up a $3.5 billion renewables-powered green hydrogen and green ammonia facility in Oman. The integrated plant, said to be one of the world’s largest green ammonia projects, will be located in the Special Economic Zone at Port of Duqm. The land agreement was signed with Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

The integrated facility will be powered by 3 GWp of solar and 0.5 GWp of wind energy to produce 2,400 tonnes of green ammonia daily and approximately 900,000 tons annually.

The facility is expected to become operational by 2022. When operational, it will export green ammonia to demand centers like Europe and Asia.

The Oman facility will be Acme’s second such project after the green hydrogen and green ammonia plant in the Bikaner district of the Indian state of Rajasthan. Green hydrogen at the Bikaner plant will be produced using 5 MWp from a solar plant scalable to 10 MW, which is an integral part of the project. The green ammonia plant, once commissioned, will produce 5 tons per day of green ammonia with an annual output of 1,750-1,800 tons of green fuel.

Popular content

Acme plans to start the construction of the Oman plant soon after commissioning its first green hydrogen and green ammonia plant at Bikaner, said Manoj K Upadhyay, Acme Group's founder and chairman.

“The signing of land reservation agreement will allow us to kick start pre-construction activities,” Upadhyay added. “We have hired environmental consultants and owner’s engineers Black & Veatch. … The plant in Oman would be developed in phases and the first phase is likely to be commissioned by end of 2022.”



Acme Group has built a solar portfolio of 6 GWp in India. Of this, the company currently holds a portfolio of 5.25 GWp that includes 2.2 GWp of operational capacity and another 3.05 GWp under construction. These projects are spread across 12 states in India.