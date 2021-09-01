Silfab doubles US solar panel production capacity

From pv magazine USA

Silfab has announced it is shipping product from its new production facility in Burlington, Washington, north of Seattle. The company said the facility doubles its manufacturing capacity, bringing the total to 800 MW. The 400 MW annual capacity plant focuses on producing Silfab’s new Prime 370 W series.

Silfab said that cell sorting, glass washing, soldering, and cell alignment are all automated processes – something that the company said leads to its products having low defect rates.

The company is primarily known for its back-contact and mono PERC PV modules for the North American residential and commercial markets.

The new Prime STC series panel is rated at 20.2% efficiency, 370 W power rating, and a maximum DC voltage of 1,000. It operates at temperatures between -45 C and 85 C.

The 44-pound module contains 120 Si mono PERC half cells, with nine busbars, and is packaged in a black anodized aluminum frame. Module product workmanship warranty on the panel lasts 12 years, with an option to expand to 25. The company said the linear power performance is good for 30 years.