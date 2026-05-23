Fujiyama Power to set up 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility in India

From pv magazine India

Fujiyama Power Systems has approved plans to establish a 1.2 GW TOPCon solar cell manufacturing facility at its Ratlam plant in Madhya Pradesh, expanding its domestic solar manufacturing footprint in India.

The facility, expected to begin commercial production in the first quarter of full fiscal year 2028, will complement the company’s existing 1 GW Mono PERC solar cell plant in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh.

The INR 350 crore ($36.5 million) project will be funded through debt and internal accruals as part of Fujiyama’s backward integration and technology upgrade strategy. The company said the expansion will help reduce cost volatility, secure DCR-compliant solar cell supply, improve margins and strengthen its position in India’s rooftop solar segment, particularly as ALMM-II rules for solar cells take effect from June 1, 2026.

“This expansion strengthens our backward integration, enhances cost control and ensures consistent availability of DCR-compliant solar cells,” said chairman and joint managing director Pawan Kumar Garg.

He added that the company’s inclusion in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy’s ALMM-II list positions it to benefit from growing demand for DCR solar panels under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.