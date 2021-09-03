EDF inks PPA for 300 MW/600 MWh solar-plus-storage project in the US

From pv magazine USA
EDF Renewables North America, the US unit of French energy giant EDF, and Clean Power Alliance signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) for the Desert Quartzite Solar-plus-Storage project.
The project consists of a 300 MWac solar project coupled with a 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS). It is expected to begin the supply of electricity to the Alliance’s customers in Los Angeles and Ventura counties in February 2024. The group’s Board of Directors approved the long-term contract during its September meeting.
The Desert Quartzite Solar+Storage Project is in Riverside County, California, on land administered by the federal Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM designated this area as a Solar Energy Zone (SEZ) and Development Focus Area, land set aside for utility-scale renewable energy development. The project will use horizontal single-axis tracking solar PV technology. The module supplier was not named.
