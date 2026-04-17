The Hydrogen Stream: Levelized cost of hydrogen at Mediterranean ports can be as low as €2.5/kg for hybrid systems

Jaze New Energy has begun construction of a 300,000-ton green hydrogen–to–aviation fuel project in Jidong County, Jixi City, Heilongjiang Province. The Chinese company is investing a total of CNY 3.557 billion ($521.4 million) and reported revenues of CNY 2.499 billion in 2025. The plant will combine straw and corn cob resources with wind energy.

ITM Power has entered a strategic collaboration with Rheinmetall to support the German company’s Giga PtX project, which aims to establish a Europe-wide network of decentralized synthetic fuel plants for NATO armed forces. The project envisions several hundred facilities across Europe, each with up to 50 MW of electrolysis capacity, producing approximately 5,000 to 7,000 tonnes of e-fuel annually. The collaboration will initially focus on the UK.

Ceres has launched its solid oxide stack platform operating at 450–630 C, claiming around 30% higher efficiency than conventional low-temperature electrolysis. The company states that systems can be installed within months, reducing delays linked to grid upgrades. The platform supports high-voltage DC architectures up to 800 V and enables fast load response within a compact footprint.

Sunfire has introduced a new 50 MW outdoor, 30-bar(g) pressurized alkaline electrolyzer system. The design centralizes key components, integrates air cooling, and increases prefabrication, simplifying installation and commissioning while reducing overall plant costs.

Hamburg’s Authority for Environment, Climate, Energy and Agriculture (BUKEA) has granted MB Energy a permit to build and operate a new ammonia import terminal at the Blumensand tank terminal in the Port of Hamburg. Subject to a final investment decision, the facility is expected to become Germany’s first large-scale ammonia import hub, with a planned throughput of 600,000 metric tonnes per year.

The European Commission has published the second list of Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) and Projects of Mutual Interest (PMIs), covering 235 cross-border energy infrastructure projects. The list includes 100 hydrogen and electrolyser projects, three smart gas grid projects, and 17 CO₂ network initiatives aimed at supporting decarbonisation and reducing reliance on fossil fuel imports.