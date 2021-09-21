Solar-powered delivery van with 400 km range

Swedish start-up Clean Motion is planning to start production of its solar-powered delivery van Re.Volt from the fall of 2022.

The manufacturer said the solar modules deployed on the vehicle's roofs ensure over 100 km of additional range, with the overall range being estimated at around 400 km. The maximum range from the vehicle's batteries is estimated at between 70 and 280 km/day and the maximum range from solar energy at 130 km/day, depending on geography.

The 23% efficient n-type monocrystalline solar cell technology used was provided by Finnish producer Valoe, with which Clean Motion signed a cooperation agreement in August. Valoe's products are interdigitated back contact (IBC) solar cells developed by Germany’s International Solar Energy Research Center Konstanz e.V. (ISC Konstanz), which specializes in IBC technology. The Finnish business began manufacturing its cells in Vilnius, Lithuania, in December after installing IBC production equipment bought from defunct Italian manufacturer Megacell Srl.

“What is unique is the energy efficiency of our vehicles, which means that the solar-roof can make them self-sufficient in energy,” said Clean Motion CEO Göran Folkesson. “It also means that with only 40 kg of batteries we can offer a range of 280 km, which will suit northern latitudes where the sun is not a reliable energy source.”

The vehicle, which the manufacturer defines as ideal for transport missions with a minimal need for charging, has a size of 300 x 140 x 170 cm and, when unloaded, weighs in at only 250 kg. When loaded, its weight can reach up to 700 kg thanks to a cargo space of 2,500 liters. Further technical details of the vehicle were not revealed.

Founded in 2010, the Lerum-based company also produces Zbee, a light electric three-wheeled vehicle that is available either with a rear seat or with cargo space.