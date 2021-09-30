Australian Vanadium moves forward with vanadium electrolyte factory

Australian Vanadium Ltd. (AVL) has appointed Western Australian-based engineering group Primero, a subsidiary of NRW Holdings, to begin the process of constructing a vanadium electrolyte manufacturing plant, which will importantly include negotiating its precise location within Western Australia.
In July, AVL secured a AUD 3.69 million ($2.7 million) federal government grant to design, build and operate a AUD 7.4 million commercial vanadium battery electrolyte plant, as well as vanadium redox flow battery prototypes for off-grid and residential settings. Conditions of the grant dictate that the manufacturing project must be fully completed by March 31, 2024.
Shortly after obtaining the grant, AVL signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with specialty chemical producer U.S. Vanadium LLC (USV) for the supply of vanadium oxides. This, the company says, will simplify the design, construction, and startup of its future manufacturing plant. The goal with the plant, AVL Managing Director Vincent Algar said, is to “cement” AVL’s downstream processing capability in Australia.
Popular content
While this plan has only just entered its first stage, the company is far more progressed with the vanadium mine it is establishing in Gabanintha, almost smack bang in the middle of Western Australia. The Australian Vanadium Project, as its called, has been awarded Major Project Status by the federal government.
To continue reading, please visit the pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.