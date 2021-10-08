Azelio launches electro-thermal storage system for commercial applications

Swedish thermal storage specialist Azelio has launched a new electro-thermal storage system for commercial applications at the ongoing Intersolar event in Munich, Germany.

The system works in four steps. First, it is charged by a renewable source of electricity, which is then stored in the form of heat in a recycled aluminum alloy, with a phase change at 600 degrees Celsius. The heat is in turn dispatched to a Stirling engine, which is a closed-cycle regenerative heat engine with a permanent gaseous working fluid. The engine generates usable heat with a temperature ranging from 55 to 65 degrees Celsius and electricity that can be utilized on demand at all hours of the day.

The system measures 2.810 x 2.67 x 3.65 m and has a nominal electrical output of 13 kW. Its storage capacity reaches 165 kWh. It can be combined in a 20-device cluster and reach a nominal power of 260 kW and a storage capacity of 3.3 MWh or in an 80-device configuration with a power of 1 MW and 13.2 MWh.

The manufacturer says the product is particularly suitable for commercial and industrial projects in off-grid or unstable grid locations with an economically viable renewable baseload source.

Popular content

Production of the TES.POD system was launched at the company's facilities in Sweden in mid-September. “The production chain consists of the assembly of cylinder kits in the company's facilities in Åmål, followed by the final assembly of a complete Stirling engine in its factory in Uddevalla,” the manufacturer said in a statement released at the time.

So far, the company has secured orders for two TES.POD units in Sweden and one unit in Dubai as well as a conditional 260 kW/3.3 MWh order from Egypt. “The company's goal for 2021 is to sign and begin delivery of one or two projects in the size of 100 kW or larger,” the company stated.