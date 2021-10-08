Meyer Burger unveils new solar tiles

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland-based solar module maker Meyer Burger has unveiled new solar tiles for a building-integrated PV (BIPV) project at the Intersolar event, which is being held this week in Munich, Germany. The new product was designed by German engineering company paXos Consulting & Engineering GmbH & Co. KG, which sold the related patents to Meyer Burger.

The tiles measure 44 cm x 33 cm x 3 cm and weigh in at 2.5 kg. This makes them lighter than normal roof tiles, says paXos Managing Director Peter Hakenberg. He claims this is an important advantage, particularly in relation to snow loads.

The black PV tiles heat up considerably in summer, which is why there is a continuous ventilation duct from the lower to the upper bricks, producing a chimney effect. At the top of the ridge, the hot air can be discharged or used for heating. In the winter, when the temperature differences are not so great, a fan can specifically suck in the heated air and direct it to a heat exchanger or heat pump.

Hakenberg says the paXos prototype has been assessed in wind tunnels and other practical tests. He said the company hopes for a noticeable reduction in costs, compared to conventional rooftop systems.

Frank Hoetzsch, head of service at Meyer Burger, announced that production of the tiles will begin in the second half of 2022. He noted that the company is conducting tests with the Cologne University of Applied Sciences to determine the exact thermal performance of the new product.