Another Chinese module maker may face WRO enforcement in the U.S., Roth Capital warns

From pv magazine USA

Solar analyst firm Roth Capital Partners said in a note to clients that it believes LONGi may be the next module manufacturer to be the subject of U.S. Customs and Border Protection action under a Withhold Release Order (WRO) issued in June.

“While detainment appears to have not yet happened, we believe it is imminent,” Roth said in a note obtained by pv magazine. The note said that LONGi had been informed that shipments currently on the water were expected to be detained at five ports. “Look for this to impact LONGi in a broad-based way,” the analyst’s note said.

The note said that Trina recently slowed or even stopped module flow “meaningfully” and changed terms on customers, in some cases increasing prices by around $0.10 per Watt.

