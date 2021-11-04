Duracell launches 14 kWh battery for residential PV

US alkaline battery Duracell, a unit of US holding company Berkshire Hathaway, has entered the stationary storage market with a new product for residential customers – the Duracell Power Center product line.

The lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery is compatible with new or existing PV systems and any inverter brand, the manufacturer said.

The device has a power rating of 5 kW and a storage capacity of 14 kWh. It also features a voltage range from 44.5 to 53.5 V and a maximum charge and discharge current of 74.0 A. The roundtrip efficiency is indicated at over 85.7% and its performance is guaranteed for over 6,000 cycles.

“The Duracell Power Center product line will consist of 5 kW and 10 kW inverter outputs with batteries expandable from 14 kWh to 84 kWh,” the manufacturer explained. “The Power Center's unique bi-directional inverter technology allows new and existing residential solar owners to store excess solar power for use in the evening, maximizing their solar investment, while increasing energy security and independence, all without additional hardware.”

The new product is now available for sale in North America and the Caribbean markets. ” The Duracell brand brings along a history of quality and reliability which consumers have trusted over many decades,” said Roberto Mendez, President of Duracell North America. “We are proud to work with our licensee partner to bring this important offering to the market.”