Canadian Solar signs deal for 1.5 MW/3 GWh of UK batteries

Sino-Canadian solar and storage manufacturer Canadian Solar has signed a deal to bring another 1.5 GW of battery-based energy storage capacity to the U.K.
Project development partner Windel Energy announced the arrangement yesterday, and stated the battery projects will offer up to 3 GWh of storage capacity.
Renewables and storage developer Windel, based in Blyth in the North East of England, said the new arrangement was building on an agreement signed with Canadian Solar in December, to develop 1.4 GWp of solar generation capacity in the U.K.
In both cases, Windel will carry out development of the infrastructure projects up to the ready-to-build stage, with Canadian Solar offering unspecified funding, “support” and, in the case of the previous solar project arrangement, power purchase agreement procurement.
Quoted in a press release issued by the two companies yesterday, Gary Toomey, MD of Windel, hinted the latest deal would involve the use of Canadian Solar batteries, when he said: “Windel’s decision to partner with Canadian Solar was not solely down to the current great working relationship, but also to the fact that Canadian Solar have developed and supply their own BESS [battery energy storage system] integrated solutions, which simply made them the perfect partner.”
