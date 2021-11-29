Central Electronics Limited tenders 95 MW of solar sites in Indian state of Maharashtra

From pv magazine India.
State-owned engineer Central Electronics Limited has invited bids for the installation of 95 MW of decentralized, grid-interactive solar sites in Maharashtra.
The systems, which will be developed in 2-10 MWac blocks, will be installed at electricity sub-stations and other sites across the state.
The successful contractor’s scope of work will include site surveys; design; engineering, procurement and supply of equipment and materials; installation; testing; and commissioning of the solar systems, along with an associated transmission system up to 11 kV or 22 kV, at designated substations. The winning bidder must also offer 12 years' operation and maintenance of the facilities.
Under the terms of the contract on offer, only crystalline silicon solar modules can be used and they must have a power output rating of at least 330 Wp, with 72 cells. The panels should offer at least 16% conversion efficiency and a fill factor of more than 75%.
The deadline for bids is on December 17.
