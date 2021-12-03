Intersolar India 2021 opens in Gujarat

From pv magazine India
Adani Solar retail head, Cecil Augustine, told pv magazine that the company's new module manufacturing line of 2 GW/annum capacity in Mundra, India, has started production. The company already has a 1.5 GW cell and module facility in Mundra. The latest addition has expanded its overall capacity to 3.5 GW.
The new 2 GW line will produce bifacial modules with power outputs above 500 Wp. Initially, it will produce 535 Wp modules with power conversion efficiencies of 21% and above. The plan is to bring out modules above 650 Wp in the near future. Adani Solar is a dominant player in retail solar sales, commanding more than 50% market share in rooftop solar.
Haryana-based Saatvik, which is currently the largest module manufacturer in northern India, has an 800 MW module factory in the state of Haryana. It will soon have a new 1.2 GW module factor in the state of Gujarat. The facility will start production by June 2022 and will manufacture mono PERC and mono facial modules with 21% efficiency. Initially, it will produce modules with 540 Wp to 550 Wp of output and upscale to 610 Wp after two to three months.
“We chose Gandhidham, Gujarat, for our new factory owing to its proximity to Kandla and Mundra ports. So, manufacturing in Gujarat will reduce freight costs for us in imports of raw materials like cells, aluminum frames, junction boxes,” said Pushpendra Samadhiya, national sales head-key account sales, Saatvik. “This strategic location shall also reduce our transportation costs for selling in southern India, and for exports to other countries.”
