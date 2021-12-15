Developers sign PPAs for solar parks in Germany

From pv magazine Germany
German utility RWE and solar developer Enerparc have concluded a power purchase agreement for a solar park in the German state of Hesse, while GP Joule and Airbus Helicopters have sealed a deal for a new PV array.
Enerparc is currently building a PV plant in Lauterbach, Hesse, with a capacity of 57 MW. Around 125,000 solar modules will be installed on a 54-hectare site. The system is set to go into operation in the coming year.
RWE Supply and Trading has signed a PPA to buy some of the electricity from Enerparc. This means that the solar park is being constructed without subsidies. The RWE subsidiary will buy 35 GWh of solar power per year over a 10-year period. The companies did not provide any additional information on the agreed purchase price.
Popular content
In a separate development, Airbus Helicopters has agreed to purchase solar power via a PPA for a project in Donauwörth, Bavaria. GP Joule will supply the electricity from a 3.5 MW ground-mounted solar plant. GP Joule said that it has already secured approval for the project. Trina Solar will supply 8,000 PV modules, with construction set to begin in early 2022.
After commissioning the project, GP Joule will manage the plant. The two companies have not revealed any details about the PPA price.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
1 comment
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.