Sembcorp builds 360 MW battery in the UK

Sembcorp Energy UK, a unit of Singapore-based Sembcorp Industries, has announced it will build a 360 MW battery at its site at Wilton International on Teesside, which is a built-up area around the River Tees in the northeast of England.
“At the Wilton International site, Sembcorp Energy UK has available land and connections ready to enable swift installment of the batteries, which will be built in tranches,” the company said in a short statement, noting that, once operational, the battery will become Europe's largest storage facility. No details were released on the battery storage capacity.
Prior to this project, the U.K.'s largest battery under construction was a 99 MW/198 MWh facility developed by Spanish solar project developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) – part of UAE-based Abdul Latif Jameel Energy – and British developer Harmony Energy, in Essex.
At the Teesside site, Sembcorp currently operates a 135 MW thermal power plant. In the U.K., Sembcorp is also currently operating 70 MW of batteries and another 50 MW should be operational in early 2022.
