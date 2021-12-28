Risen Energy plans integrated PV factory run on clean energy

Risen Energy is planning to build a CNY 45 billion (US$7 billion) solar manufacturing complex in Inner Mongolia that will produce materials across the solar supply chain from industrial silicon to PV modules. More than a half of the planned investment will be used to develop on-site power facilities for the factory, including 5.1GW of renewables coupled with energy storage.

In a Dec. 27 filing with the Shenzhen stock exchange, the manufacturer said the plant will be able to produce 200,000 tons of industrial silicon, 150,000 tons of polysilicon, 10GW of solar cells and 3GW of modules a year. The manufacturing facility will be built in two phases.

To hedge against higher power prices, Risen plans to allocate CNY 25.2 billion ($3.9 billion) to install 3.5GW of solar and 1.6GW of wind, as well as an on-site energy storage facility. The filing did not say whether the entire operation of the manufacturing plant will be powered exclusively by clean energy.

Popular content

Risen operates several manufacturing facilities in China and is currently developing a 3GW cell and module factory in Malaysia. According to its website, its module production capacity has already reached 19.1 GW.

The manufacturer launched its first high-power product in May 2020 and showcased its most powerful n-type solar panel with a power output of up to 703.6W earlier this year.