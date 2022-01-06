Maldives to turn to solar for outer islands

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will help the government of the Maldives tender for 20-30MW of solar generation capacity, to be installed in 1-2MW arrays across 20-25 of the state's outer islands.
Floating solar could be set to contribute to the installations, with the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology having stated the panels will be a mixture of ground-mounted, rooftop and “near shore lagoon” systems.
A pre-Christmas announcement on the ministry website stated the ADB will provide technical assistance in holding a tender for the “PPP” solar “hybrid” systems which will help reduce the nation's dependence on diesel as the Maldives government aims for carbon neutrality this decade.
pv magazine has contacted the ministry and the ADB to ask whether PPP refers to public-private partnerships and seeking more details about the tender and installation timetables.
