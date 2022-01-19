Norway deployed 65MW of solar in 2021

Norway may have installed around 65MW of new PV capacity in 2021, according to provisional figures released by Norwegian solar industry body the Solenergiklyngen.
If that result is confirmed by official numbers which will be published by the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE), in February or March, last year may prove to have been the best year ever recorded for the Scandinavian country, in terms of new solar installations.
In 2020, newly installed PV capacity was around 31.7MW and, in the previous year, new solar arrays totaled 51MW. Norway had added 23.5MW of solar in 2018; 18MW a year earlier, and 11MW in 2016.
Solenergiklyngen's estimations for 2021 are based on figures provided by the Norwegian energy industry's common data hub, Elhub, which reported that 38MW of PV systems were grid-connected last year. “These figures, however, are based on data that are being provided with [a] delay,” the association stated. “Our figures … suggest that the Norwegian solar energy market may have grown last year by around 50% compared to 2020.”
Popular content
Solenergiklyngen added, the current energy price crisis has given a strong boost to the market, and said that industrial customers are increasingly resorting to solar to reduce their skyrocketing energy bills.
Adding the 65MW of residential PV installed last year to the cumulative PV capacity of 150MW that Norway had reached at the end of 2020, the country has now reached 215MW.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.