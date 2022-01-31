Peru wants to tender 2 GW of renewables this year

From pv magazine Latam

The Peruvian government will offer around 2 GW of renewable energy capacity in two different auctions this year, the country's minister of energy and mines, Eduardo González, announced Friday.

The two procurement exercises are expected to mobilize around $2 billion in new investments, González said, without providing further details. “We are going to be able to lower energy prices and take that difference to the most humble homes,” he stated during a press conference.

Peru held its last and fourth renewable energy auction in 2016, when it awarded 185 MW of solar PV projects at an average price of US$48/MWhE, with the winners being Enel Green Power Peru and Enersur. Enel won a contract to supply 415 GWh annually at a price of $47.98/MWh, which it covered with its 144 MW Rubí PV project, and Enersur was awarded a contract to supply 108 GWh annually at a price of $48.50/MWh, which it met with its 40 MW Intipampa PV project.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Peru had an installed capacity of 331 MW at the end of 2020, most of which was deployed before 2017.