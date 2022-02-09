France concludes C&I rooftop PV tender with average price of €0.08312/kWh

From pv magazine France

France’s Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of its first round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems for the 2021-26 period, with generation capacities exceeding 500kW.

The French authorities allocated 157MW of solar power through the procurement exercise across 52 projects at an average final price of €0.08312/kWh.

Technique Solaire secured the largest share with 12 projects totaling 53.45 MW. Its biggest project is a 7.9 MW power plant in Lot-et-Garonne department. It is followed by Urbasolar, with seven projects with an aggregate capacity of 40.7 MW. Its largest plant is a 12.8 MWp facility in Oise, in Hauts-de-France department.

Popular content

In geographical terms, the classic distribution is confirmed, with New Aquitaine in the lead (13 projects), just ahead of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Occitanie, tied with 11 projects each.

In the last procurement exercise – the 12th and final round of the previous scheme – the final average prices for the two categories were €87.23/MWh. However, the tender was open to projects ranging in size from 500kW to 8MW.