PV-powered filling/recharging station for all kind of vehicles, including EVs and fuel cell cars

The Seoul Metropolitan Government (SMG), in South Korea, announced, this week, the opening of its first “total energy station,” a filling/recharging station for charging electric and fuel cell vehicles (FCVs), as well as for refueling combustion vehicles.
The SK Gas Bakmi Station is located in the Geumcheon-gu district and is equipped with a 20kW PV system and 300kW of fuel cell stacks.
The project was developed by Korean oil provider SK Energy with the support of the SMG's Seoul Human Resource Development Center (SHRDC). “The SMG aims to install EV and FCV charging stations at more easily accessible gas stations throughout the city for better eco-friendly charging infrastructure, and [to] convert them into hubs that supply both fossil fuel and renewable energy by installing more PV panels and fuel cell stacks,” the institute said in a statement.
The demonstrator is the first of a series of refueling/recharging stations that SK Energy and SMG want to deploy across Seoul. The city government has also invited other gas providers to participate in the initiative.
Popular content
“The SMG and SK Energy consistently submitted proposals to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) for better regulations on installing fuel cell stacks in gas stations,” SHRDC further explained that, as a result “permission was approved for a special case of regulatory sandbox demonstration last May, allowing for the installation of PV panels, fuel cell stacks and EV charging stations this January for the next two years.”
According to the SMG, a new regulatory reform for the efficient use of fuel cells is needed, which would mean an amendment to the Electric Utility Act.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.