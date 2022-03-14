India surpasses 50GW of solar

From pv magazine India
India added 3.17GW of solar power in the fourth quarter of 2021, and about 80% (2.5GW) of the total was utility-scale capacity. Around 16% (520MW) was rooftop solar, while just 4% (120MW) was offgrid PV capacity, according to Bridge To India’s latest quarterly report.
The nation's cumulative installed PV capacity stood at 50.5GW by Dec. 31, 2021. This included 40.4GW of utility-scale, 8.57GW of rooftop solar, and 1.47GW of offgrid capacity. Total project capacity in pipeline (projects allocated to developers and at various stages of development) stood at 63.3GW.
Bridge To India analysts expect the first quarter of 2022 to see PV capacity additions surge to 3.7GW as developers rush their installations before PV module costs go up due to the imposition of a basic customs duty from April 1.
Popular content
“Total EPC cost for utility-scale solar increased from INR 31.19/Wp to INR 33.14/Wp in Q4 2021 on account of increase in goods and services tax (GST) from 5% to 12%. Cost is expected to further shoot up in Q2 2022 due to imposition of 40% basic customs duty on modules,” according to the report.
“Prices for mono-PERC modules, currently at $0.27/Wp, are likely to remain relatively firm over (the) next two quarters and fall gradually by end of the year due to strong global demand and persistent supply chain constraints in China,” added Bridge To India.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.