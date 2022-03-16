Azure Power commissions 300MW solar project in India

From pv magazine India
New Delhi-based renewables developer Azure Power Global has announced the full commissioning of a 300MW solar project that it secured from Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI).
The project, which is located in the Bhadla region of Rajasthan, will supply power to SECI over a period of 25 years at a tariff of INR 2.58 ($0.03) per kilowatt-hour.
Azure Power, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has since switched on 2.7 GW of renewable energy assets in India.
“We are extremely delighted with the progress we have made in operationalizing our under-construction projects, despite the health and supply chain challenges in the last two years. We have operationalized close to 700MW in this fiscal year so far, which reflects our strong project development and execution capabilities,” said Ranjit Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Azure Power.
