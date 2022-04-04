Hook system with sheet metal replacement tile for residential rooftop PV

Aerocompact, an Austrian mounting systems supplier, has developed a new roof hook system with a sheet metal replacement tile that can be used for PV systems that have to withstand significant snow loads.
The XM-P system was designed to be used on all batten heights on pitched tiled roofs and is claimed to eliminate the need for different types of roof hooks. Aerocompact claims it can withstand snow loads of up to 4.7 kN.
The device is based on a heavy-duty stainless steel bracket that can be positioned directly in the direction of force on a purlin.
“It can be screwed through the metal roof tiles into the rafters below with two wood screws,” the manufacturer said. “The roof hook can be moved on the pantile, allowing it to be optimally positioned above the rafter.”
The forces of the hook are transferred into the rafter via a suspended support. The company said this can be adjusted to the height of the roof batten without needing any tools. Maximum stability should be ensured by applying to load to the substructure in the shortest possible path.
“With the help of our XM-P roof hook system, several work steps can be saved during installation. Installers do not need, for example, angle grinders to process or prepare the tiles on the roof because Aerocompact can provide stainless steel replacement roof tiles made of sheet metal for almost all standard roof tiles on the market,” said CEO Christian Ganahl.
The new product can be used with the company's own X40/X50 mounting rails and comes with a 25-year warranty.
