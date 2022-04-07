Ikea invests €340 million in solar

From pv magazine Germany

INGKA Holding, the holding company of Swedish furniture giant Ikea, said this week that it plans to invest €340 million to acquire seven solar parks under development by Enerparc in Germany and Spain.

The projects should be ready for construction by the end of this year. They will be connected to the grid in 2023, Ikea said, adding that the combined capacity will be 300MW, with 160MW to be deployed in Germany and 140MW in Spain.

The group also said it will refresh the “Solstrale” offer for residential PV applications, which was launched in 2019. Via a tie-up with Sweden-based installer Svea Solar, Ikea will sell residential PV systems, along with batteries, to its customers in Germany. In addition, customers will also be able to buy charging stations for their electric cars.

Popular content

Ikea said the basic offer for a 3.2kW photovoltaic system, including installation, costs €8,500. Individual offers can be requested directly from Svea Solar. Ikea is currently active in the PV sector in Sweden, France, Australia, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom.

Ikea is also trying to cover its own electricity needs with renewable energy. Its goal is to become climate-neutral throughout the world by 2030.