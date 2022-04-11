Bosnian Serb republic to introduce net metering for residential PV

ERS said it expects around 50,000 prosumers to install residential PV systems under its new program.

As the second-largest power utility in Bosnia and Herzegovina, ERS currently owns and operates a 300 MW coal-fired power plant in Ugljevik, as well as other hydroelectric power plants. The Koncar Electric Engineering Institute said the coal plant is classified as a supercritical power station. It sources 1.8 million tons of lignite coal per year from the nearby Gacko coal mine, which is operated by Gacko Mine and Power.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said in 2018 that the Balkan countries are home to a largely underdeveloped renewable energy market. However, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Serbia still largely rely on lignite coal capacity, which covers between 65% and 75% of their net generation. That said, they have all recently implemented plans to increase the share of renewables in their respective national electricity mixes.