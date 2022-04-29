Meyer Burger to increase module, cell capacity in Germany

From pv magazine Germany

Switzerland-based heterojunction solar module manufacturer Meyer Burger has announced a small change in its strategy to expand production capacity. Instead of increasing the capacity of its facilities in Germany to 1 GW and in the United States to 400 MW, the planned 1.4 GW target will now be entirely accomplished at its plant in Freiberg, Germany, by the end of this year.

It will also expand its solar cell production capacity in Thalheim, Germany, from 400 MW to 1.4 GW. This will all be processed at the Freiberg plant and will not initially be used proportionately for the planned US production facility in the state of Arizona.

Meyer Burger is reacting to ongoing global logistics problems and supply chain issues, which remain tense due to the Ukraine war. It said it could minimize supply chain risks and use human resources more efficiently.

It claimed it is not shelving its plans to set up a module factory in the United States. Sales of heterojunction modules in the important US market will therefore continue. It will also pursue plans for a medium-term expansion of module production, up to 1.5 GW. The initial preparations began as planned in the first quarter.

For its plant in the United States, Meyer Burger will also have to ramp up cell production in Germany. For this purpose, additional areas have been rented out at the production site in Thalheim. The building is located in the same area as the ongoing cell production. Preparations for further expansion could begin immediately.

Meyer Burger sees strong momentum for the strategic shift made in recent announcements by the European Union. As part of Europe's strategic autonomy in the energy transition, the bloc wants to quickly rebuild and expand the solar industry along the entire value chain.