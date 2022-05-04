France publishes second-quarter FITs for PV systems up to 500 kW

From pv magazine France
France's energy regulator, the Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE), has published the feed-in tariffs (FITs) for rooftop PV installations up to 500 kW in size for the second quarter of 2022.
Usually, the tariff levels are lowered quarter by quarter, according to the new capacity for which connection requests were received in the previous three-month period. This quarter, however, the tariffs were increased for all PV system categories, ranging from €181.40 ($190.90)/MWh for installations not exceeding 3 kW in size to €96.90/MWh for arrays ranging in capacity from 36 kW to 100 kW.
Different tariffs are applied depending on project size and location. Installations can be on the French mainland, in Corsica, or in the nation's overseas territories.
The new tariffs went into force on May 1. The tariffs were indexed to inflation. It is possible that the rates could be increased in the coming weeks.
