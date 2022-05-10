Handheld tool to clean rooftop solar panels

Mumbai-based Cleo Tech has developed a new handheld solution for scratch-free, dry cleaning of rooftop solar installations.
With conventional dry-cleaning tools, direct contact between the moving parts and the panel surface can cause microcracks in the cells. The Cleo-Tech solution addresses this problem by ensuring that only the soft nylon bristles of the brush come in contact with the cells during the cleaning process. Its cleaning brush measures 1 meter and clings end-to-end on the panel’s aluminium frame to do the cleaning, thus avoiding direct contact of the moving parts with the cells.
“The cleaning tool weighs 5 kg. It uses a heavy-duty brushless DC motor that can last up to four years without maintenance. The roller brush is made of very thin and soft nylon bristles that perform dry cleaning without damaging the anti-reflective coating of the PV panel. The operator can easily replace the brush on-site,” Rohan Kaundal, founder and partner at Cleo Tech, told pv magazine.
Popular content
Kaundal said a single person can clean anywhere from 60 to 100 panels per hour, depending on their familiarity with the tool. It is powered by a 24V, 10,000 mAh lithium-ion battery. It weighs 2 kg and can easily be carried like a backpack by the operator.
Cleo Tech can customize the tool according to specific site installation and design parameters.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.