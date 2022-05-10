S-5! launches electrical conduit clamp for solar on metal rooftops

From pv magazine USA

S-5!, a manufacturer of metal roof attachment solutions with non-penetrative solutions, has launched a new electrical conduit clamp for metal rooftops.

The CanDuit clamp secures and supports conduit for wire management and fastens “home runs” – the electrical cable that carries power from the main circuit breaker panel to the first electrical box, plug or switch in the circuit – to metal roofs for solar PV systems, in combination with any S-5! clamp or bracket.

The CanDuit is made of electro-zinc coated steel, guarding the clamp from potential corrosion, and is available in 14 different sizes across residential and commercial applications. It is designed with two halves that clamp around a pipe or conduit with an EPDM liner pad that protects against abrasion and a threaded M8 stud that allows for attachment to S-5! products – providing easy, organized securement without scratching, corrosion or other damage to the roof.

According to S-5! CEO Rob Haddock, the product was developed as a response to customer needs, as the company was apparently approached multiple times about solutions for attaching tube-shaped objects to metal roofs. The relationship between pv systems and metal roofs is one that S-5! knows well, and, according to Haddock, the company jumped at the opportunity to fill an industry need in its area of expertise.

Solar PV mounting systems for standing seam roof installations must be mechanically attached to the panel seams only via seam clamps in order to preserve the roof’s design features and warranties. Additionally, metal roofs will outlast the service life of a solar PV system, so it is critical that the mounting system and all attachments protect and maintain the durability of the roof. The CanDuit fits this mold for both of these needs, attaching directly and securely to roof seams, preventing any damage that would be caused by movement over time.