TCL SunPower launches new shingled TOPCon module series

TCL SunPower, a unit of Chinese PV manufacturer TCL Zhonghuan, has launched a new shingled solar module series based on TOPCon cell technology.

The new TCL Solar T5 Pro product line combines TOPCon multi-cut cell technology with a shingled design, which the company says eliminates inactive gaps on the cell surface, enabling greater light capture. An optimized circuit design ensures stable performance under partial shading conditions.

“Designed for long-term operation, the module uses flexible interconnections to reduce the risk of microcracks and mechanical stress over time,” the manufacturer stated.

The product is available in two versions: the 450 W to 475 W T5 Pro S model for rooftop applications, and the 640 W to 670 W T5 Pro L module for large rooftop and ground-mounted projects.

The smaller module is offered in six power classes, ranging from 450 W to 475 W, with module efficiencies of up to 23.8%. The 475 W variant delivers an open-circuit voltage of 54.89 V and a short-circuit current of 10.95 A.

Designed for residential rooftop applications, the modules measure 1,622 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 24.5 kg. They are built with 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass and framed in black anodized aluminum. The junction box is IP68-rated, and the temperature coefficient is -0.26%/°C. The modules are rated for a maximum system voltage of 1,500 V DC and operate within a temperature range of -40 C to 85 C.

For C&I and utility-scale applications, the larger series offers output levels from 640 W to 670 W, with efficiencies of up to 24.8%. At STC, the 670 W version achieves an open-circuit voltage of 50.58 V and a short-circuit current of 18.42 A.

These modules measure 2,382 mm × 1,134 mm × 30 mm and weigh 32.6 kg, reflecting their larger format and higher power density. As with the residential line, they feature 2.0 mm heat-strengthened glass and IP68-rated junction boxes.

Both product lines have a temperature coefficient of -0.26%/C, a first-year degradation rate of 1%, and a maximum annual degradation of 0.35%. They come with a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty.

According to the manufacturer, both modules are tested to withstand mechanical loads of up to 5,400 Pa on the front side and 2,400 Pa on the rear, making them suitable for rooftops exposed to heavy snow or strong wind loads.

“TCL Solar also highlights the bifacial performance of the modules, with a bifaciality factor of 85%, enabling additional rear-side energy generation and improving overall system output,” the company added.