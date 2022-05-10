Smarter E Products: New solar module cleaning solution from Ecoppia

The device is designed to cater to the needs of large and ultra-large utility scaled ground-mounted projects.

Israeli robotic cleaning specialist Ecoppia is presenting a new solar module cleaning solution at the SmarterE event in Munich, Germany, this week.

The Ecoppia H4 robot is a fully autonomous water-free cleaning tool utilizing microfibers and controlled airflow to channel dust particles downwards from the module surface.

“Like all Ecoppia’s solutions, the Ecoppia H4 is designed to cater to the needs of large and ultra-large utility scaled ground-mounted projects all over the world,” Ecoppia's product marketing manager, Maayan Stern, told pv magazine. “Thanks to its swift cleaning abilities, the H4 can clean 1Km in less than 1 hour. It is ideal for humid environments when cleaning windows are limited.”

The system moves horizontally and cleans the panels vertically, while a patented auto-switch allows the robot to clean from either side of the module row, which the manufacturer said minimizes cleaning time.

The device weighs up to 50 kg and has a cleaning speed of 22 m per minute. It can be used either with a PV system with fixed mounting systems or with single-axis trackers, with the cleaning tilt ranging from 16 to 50 degrees.

The robot is equipped with its own solar panels, a LifePo4 battery, and an MTTP function. “Its speed adaptability, as well as its flexible cleaning and frame, allow the robot to provide the safest, most effective, and versatile solution in the market,” said Stern. “The master control allows us to schedule cleaning, disable or enable individual robots or instantly send all robots back to base.”