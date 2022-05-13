Chinese PV Industry Brief: JA Solar major winner in solar panel tender with 3.1 GW in bids

China Resource Power reported that the fourth tender for solar panels finished bidding, with four companies sharing a total of 5.1 GW in PV panel orders. JA Solar was the biggest winner with three bids totaling 3.1 GW in orders. Chint won 1.25 GW, new TOPCon player DaSolar took 600 MW and Jinko secured 150 MW. All panels will be 540 W or higher. Four other players participated in the biding, including Trina Solar, Canadian Solar, Risen and Eging PV.

Trina Solar has launched a new branch for upstream operations. The leading PV manufacturer and solar integrator recently established a new wholly controlled subsidiary company based in China's western Qinghai Province with registered capital of CNY 400 million ($60 million). The company will focus on the group's upstream business, including polysilicon production, ingot growing and wafer cutting.

Longi, the world’s largest solar company, announced that its name has been officially changed to LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd, to reflect a more comprehensive business scale in renewable and green technology, including the recent announcement that it is entering thegreen hydrogen equipment manufacturing field. The company will retain the same stock code on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), 601012.

China's southwestern province of Sichuan plans to add 10 GW of solar by the end of 2025. In its renewable energy development plan of the fourteenth five-year period (2021-2025), which was released on Tuesday by the provincial branch of the China National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), Sichuan will install over 40 GW of renewable energy sources by the end of 2025. This will include 24 GW of hydropower, 6 GW of wind power and 10 GW of solar PV. Additionally, around 74 MW of other renewable sources, including biomass power and waste-to-energy, will be built.

The board of state-owned solar panel glassmaker Irico New Energy this week proposed a series of changes to the company’s articles association, including the lifting of the ban on senior management transferring their Irico stock while in office. Under the proposed changes, which will be subject to a shareholder vote at the next annual general meeting, management would be able to transfer up to a quarter of their stock per year, provided it is not within a year of the stock being listed and within six months of the shareholder leaving their position.

State-owned developer Beijing Energy International this week announced it will pay around CNY 1.04 million ($155,000) per year to lease two warehouse roofs from logistics services company CMBL upon which it will install solar rooftops. CMBL, which is owned by Beijing Energy major shareholder China Merchants Group Ltd, will pay up to CNY 3.23 million this year for the solar electricity generated by the rooftops, then CNY 5 million per year from 2023 through 2041, and CNY 1.77 million thereafter until May 9, 2042, when the leasing agreement expires. The two rooftops have a combined surface of 41,345 square meters.