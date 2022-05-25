Romania’s largest solar project for self-consumption

Engie Romania, the Romanian unit of French energy group Engie, is building an 8.6 MW ground-mounted PV plant at a glass factory owned by Saint-Gobain Romania in Călărași, in the Muntenia region, southeastern Romania.
The solar facility, which is Romania's first and largest project developed for pure self-consumption, will exclusively power the operations of the factory and cover around 20% of its electricity demand.
“In a dynamic and volatile energy market, the production of electricity from renewable sources on the customer's site is a sustainable solution, which provides predictability on costs and, at the same time, a significant reduction in the carbon footprint,” Engie said.
Popular content
The Romanian government introduced new rules for bilateral power purchase agreements last year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.