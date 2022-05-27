Global online database for solar parks above 20 MW

Global Energy Monitor (GEM) has unveiled a new online tool to map solar power plants throughout the world with capacities above 20 MW.

The Global Solar Power Tracker (GSPT) can map projects of any status, including operational arrays or announced plants, as well as solar facilities that are under development or under construction. Every solar park is linked to a wiki page on the GEM wiki platform.

The tracking tool provides search results by project name, start-up year, operator, owner, country, capacity, and project status. Currently, it includes 5,190 solar projects with a combined capacity of 298.7 GW across 148 countries. It also includes another 3,551 potential projects, bringing the aggregate total to 651.6 GW.