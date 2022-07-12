Chinese PV Industry Brief: Longi, Shenzhen Energy partner on inverters

Longi and Shenzhen Energy have set up a joint venture to open an inverter factory in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province. The two companies will invest CNY 5.3 billion ($791 million) in the new facility, which will have a capacity of 10 GW and could also potentially host 10 GW of solar module production.

Solarspace has signed a deal with the government of Chuzhou, Anhui province, for a 16 GW solar cell manufacturing facility. The factory will be built in two 8 GW phases and produce cells based on 182 mm and 210 mm wafers. The total investment is CNY 10.5 billion. Solarspace has currently a cell production capacity of 19 GW and 4.5 GW of module production.

Energy China, one of the largest state-owned energy enterprises in China, has submitted a project proposal for a huge PV and concentrated solar power (CSP) complex in Xuzhou, in China's Xinjiang region. The plant will consist of a 1.35 GW solar array, a 150 MW CSP unit, and an unspecified amount of storage capacity.

Xinte Energy said it expects a net profit of CNY 5.5 billion to CNY 6 billion for the first half of this year. Last week, the manufacturer said that its solar and wind project development margins had increased, along with polysilicon prices.