Energy Toolbase launches PPA generator platform for solar, storage

From pv magazine USA

Energy Toolbase has launched a new partnership with Sustainable Capital Finance, giving it the ability to instantly generate power purchase agreement (PPA) financing quotes for commercial, industrial, and non-profit solar projects.

The PPA generator tool joins the company’s ETB Developer platform and is designed for projects above 100 kW in size. The modeling platform allows developers to create accurate and transparent models of the avoided cost of solar and energy storage projects. Users can configure any type of project financing solution, including cash purchases, PPAs, leases, or loans.

Alongside ETB Developer’s financing integration feature, developers can generate complete financing quotes that integrate avoided costs and project cash flows. The tool brings the workflow of generating an indicative quote to one platform, avoiding the burden of jumping from platform to platform.

Sustainable Capital Finance is a third-party financier that works directly with solar developers and end users to provide PPAs for commercial, non-profit, and municipal projects. The company also develops projects in more than 18 states and has partnerships with over 200 engineering, procurement, and construction companies.

“To provide a financing option within the platform that serves a sector that has previously had very few financing options will be a game-changer for our userbase,” said Matt Cimo, manager of platform sales at Energy Toolbase.

Joel Binstock, manager of origination and partnerships at Sustainable Capital Finance, added that the collaboration will standardize financing for solar and storage.

Binstock and Cimo will host a webinar for the new tool on Aug. 10 at 3:00 p.m. (EST). A 14-day free trial through the ETB Developer tool is available now.

The webinar topics will include:

Application process of using integration in ETB Developer

Preloaded transactions in ETB Developer

Introduction to Sustainable Capital Financing

Benefits of instant financing quotes for your proposals

Finding value for your customers to help you close deals

What’s needed from developers to move the process forward for funding

Best practices for modeling PPAs for solar + energy storage projects in ETB Developer